Evolve Security Darwin Attack Description

Evolve Security Darwin Attack is a penetration testing platform that combines automated scanning with human-guided offensive security testing. The platform provides continuous penetration testing capabilities and attack surface management to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in digital environments. The solution enables direct communication between security teams and penetration testers through the platform interface. Users can track vulnerability discovery and remediation in real-time, with pentesters providing guidance through messages and custom video instructions. Darwin Attack includes reporting capabilities that provide both detailed technical findings and board-ready executive summaries. The platform aggregates vulnerability data across multiple testing projects and allows teams to collaborate on remediation efforts. The service operates as a managed penetration testing solution where Evolve Security's team conducts the testing activities while clients access results and communicate through the Darwin Attack platform. The platform is designed to support organizations managing evolving attack surfaces across their infrastructure. Darwin Attack has received recognition as a G2 Momentum Leader and High Performer in penetration testing categories, and has been awarded by Global InfoSec Awards and Stellastra for attack surface management capabilities.