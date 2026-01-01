Evolve Security Darwin Attack
Human-guided continuous pentesting platform with attack surface management
Evolve Security Darwin Attack
Human-guided continuous pentesting platform with attack surface management
Evolve Security Darwin Attack Description
Evolve Security Darwin Attack is a penetration testing platform that combines automated scanning with human-guided offensive security testing. The platform provides continuous penetration testing capabilities and attack surface management to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in digital environments. The solution enables direct communication between security teams and penetration testers through the platform interface. Users can track vulnerability discovery and remediation in real-time, with pentesters providing guidance through messages and custom video instructions. Darwin Attack includes reporting capabilities that provide both detailed technical findings and board-ready executive summaries. The platform aggregates vulnerability data across multiple testing projects and allows teams to collaborate on remediation efforts. The service operates as a managed penetration testing solution where Evolve Security's team conducts the testing activities while clients access results and communicate through the Darwin Attack platform. The platform is designed to support organizations managing evolving attack surfaces across their infrastructure. Darwin Attack has received recognition as a G2 Momentum Leader and High Performer in penetration testing categories, and has been awarded by Global InfoSec Awards and Stellastra for attack surface management capabilities.
Evolve Security Darwin Attack FAQ
Common questions about Evolve Security Darwin Attack including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Evolve Security Darwin Attack is Human-guided continuous pentesting platform with attack surface management developed by Evolve Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Collaboration, Continuous Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership