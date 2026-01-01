SaltWorks SaltMiner Community Logo

SaltWorks SaltMiner Community

Pen test management and reporting platform for manual assessments

Vulnerability Management
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SaltWorks SaltMiner Community Description

SaltMiner Community is a penetration test management and reporting solution designed to centralize manual security assessments. The platform provides a centralized dashboard for managing penetration tests across multiple applications, testers, and engagements. The solution addresses common challenges in managing manual assessments by replacing spreadsheets and word documents with a unified system for tracking, sharing, and recreating test results. It supports an unlimited number of applications, tests, and users while manually aggregating and normalizing security findings. Built on the ELK framework, the platform provides a common logging repository that enables users to search, analyze, and visualize application security data in real time. It uses the Elastic Common Schema (ECS) data format to ensure results are portable between different tools and testers while enforcing enterprise-wide standards. The reporting engine allows users to add business context to vulnerabilities, including compliance information, and sort results by customizable parameters such as business unit, prioritization, and trends over time. Users can save workflows for repeatable tests, share them via links, and include screenshots with comment tracking. The platform integrates with the commercial SaltMiner product to combine manual testing results with other application security data for comprehensive reporting across all stakeholders.

SaltWorks SaltMiner Community FAQ

Common questions about SaltWorks SaltMiner Community including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SaltWorks SaltMiner Community is Pen test management and reporting platform for manual assessments developed by Saltworks. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Centralized Management, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →