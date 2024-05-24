Pentera Pentera Platform Logo

Pentera Pentera Platform

Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Pentera Pentera Platform Description

Pentera Platform is an automated security validation platform that emulates real-world attacks across internal networks, external attack surfaces, cloud environments, and identity systems. The platform runs non-destructive attack simulations in production environments to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, leaked credentials, and privilege escalation paths. The platform operates through multiple modules including Pentera Core for internal network validation, Pentera Surface for external attack surface testing, Pentera Cloud for cloud environment validation, RansomwareReady for ransomware-specific threat validation, and Credential Exposure for identity threat assessment. Pentera uses an agentless architecture and can orchestrate distributed attacks across decentralized IT infrastructures through a single interface. Attack scenarios align with the MITRE ATT&CK framework and are updated through the Cyber Pulse mechanism, which delivers updates covering emerging CVEs, CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and attack techniques. The platform provides automated remediation workflows that deduplicate findings, assign ownership, track SLAs, revalidate fixes, and generate audit-ready proof of resolution. It maps full attack paths to identify root causes and prioritizes security gaps based on exploitability and business impact. All attack emulations are vetted and controlled, with automatic cleanup of artifacts after testing. The platform can be deployed on-premises or in cloud environments and supports scaling through distributed attack nodes for larger infrastructures.

Pentera Pentera Platform is Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously developed by Pentera. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation.

