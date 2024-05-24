Kaseya Network Penetration Testing Tool Description

Kaseya Network Penetration Testing Tool is an automated solution for conducting network penetration tests on demand or on a scheduled basis. The tool simulates cyberattacks against IT environments to identify security weaknesses and demonstrate how vulnerabilities could be exploited. The solution performs both internal and external penetration testing. Internal testing simulates threats from insider actors or compromised devices already within the network, while external testing evaluates vulnerabilities exposed to the internet such as misconfigurations or unpatched systems. The tool conducts pre-breach and post-breach simulations, covering activities from open-source intelligence gathering and host discovery through exploitation and privilege escalation. It performs advanced attack assessments including privilege escalation, lateral movement, authentication attacks, malware simulation, egress filtering tests, and sensitive data exfiltration attempts. Testing can be scheduled on a recurring basis (monthly or quarterly) or run on demand. The solution provides real-time activity monitoring with detailed logs of each action taken during tests. These logs can be correlated with existing detection tools to verify monitoring responses. Reports are auto-generated within 48 hours of test completion, providing executive summaries for leadership and technical findings for IT teams. The tool is designed to support compliance requirements for standards including PCI, HIPAA, and SOC 2. It was built by certified professionals holding eCPPT, OSCP, OSCE, CEH, and CISSP certifications.