BreachLock Attack Surface Discovery & Penetration Testing Description

BreachLock provides a unified platform that combines Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), and Red Teaming capabilities. The platform offers continuous discovery of exposed assets and vulnerabilities across an organization's entire attack surface, including Shadow IT and Dark Web exposures. The Attack Surface Management component continuously monitors for known and unknown vulnerabilities across the external attack surface. The PTaaS offering provides CREST-certified penetration testing for identification and validation of vulnerabilities across internal and external attack surfaces. The platform includes Red Teaming services that simulate real-world attack scenarios to test security controls and incident response capabilities. BreachLock delivers evidence-backed testing results to help organizations prioritize and remediate security exposures. The solution is designed to provide continuous testing of security defenses, combining automated discovery with human-led security testing. Organizations can use the platform to accelerate vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and remediation across their security ecosystem. BreachLock has been recognized by Gartner as a representative provider in the Penetration Testing as a Service market from 2021 to 2025.