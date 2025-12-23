Cyver Pentest Management Platform Description

Cyver Pentest Management Platform is a pentest reporting and management solution designed for penetration testing firms and internal security teams. The platform provides automated pentest reporting capabilities that reduce report generation time through content libraries and AI-generated content. The platform supports the full penetration testing lifecycle from scoping to remediation. During scoping, it collects asset information and generates quotes and statements of work through a secure portal. For testing phases, it allows file uploads from pentest tools, provides findings libraries, and includes checklists for compliance frameworks like OWASP Top 10 and CIS Benchmark. The reporting functionality enables teams to import data from external sources, generate branded reports, and automatically share findings through a cloud portal. The platform includes a white-labeled client portal where clients can view findings, reports, and manage assets. It supports vulnerability management with dashboards showing trends, prioritization, and retest tracking. Project and team management features help organize workloads, tasks, and team members. The platform includes continuous assessment capabilities and CTEM functionality for vulnerability scanning. It provides dashboards with vulnerability insights, threat analysis, compliance mapping, and time-to-solve metrics. The platform integrates with pentest tools and project management systems through APIs to automate data collection and create support tickets.