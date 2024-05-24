Terra Agentic AI Platform Description

Terra Agentic AI Platform is a continuous penetration testing solution that uses AI agents to automate security testing. The platform employs a swarm of AI agents that are fine-tuned to specific environments and business contexts, with human-in-the-loop mechanisms for oversight and validation. The platform provides continuous, 24/7 attack surface coverage and generates compliance-approved pentest reports on demand. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines to provide development teams with remediation plans and prioritization based on business context. Terra's severity assessment considers business context, proof of exploitability, probability, comparable breaches, and potential business impact. The platform focuses on verified, exploitable vulnerabilities rather than theoretical findings, reducing false positives in security backlogs. The solution operates at scale across multiple applications simultaneously, providing centralized visibility into security posture. It offers subscription-based pricing with unlimited retests and aims to reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR) without requiring additional resources. The platform condenses weeks of traditional testing into days and enables organizations to double their testing scope without additional overhead. It discovers exploitable vulnerabilities through automated testing while maintaining compliance requirements for audit purposes.