LMNTRIX AAV Description

LMNTRIX AAV (Automated Attack Validation) is a subscription-based penetration testing platform that automates real-world attack simulations to validate security defenses. The platform operates as a scripted network penetration testing system that executes the same processes performed by security consultants during manual penetration tests. The platform performs technical tasks including host discovery, service enumeration, vulnerability analysis, exploitation, post-exploitation, privilege escalation, and lateral movement. It emulates both internal and external attacker behavior through techniques such as OSINT reconnaissance, brute force attacks, credential abuse, and data exfiltration attempts. LMNTRIX AAV differs from traditional vulnerability assessments by actively exploiting identified vulnerabilities to demonstrate potential impact and access paths. The platform can be deployed via agent-based installation internally or externally, managed through a cloud interface. Testing can be scheduled on recurring intervals (monthly, quarterly) or triggered on-demand. The platform validates existing security controls including SIEM, EDR, and firewall rules through safe exploitation techniques with real-time monitoring capabilities. It performs advanced service enumeration, authentication testing, privilege escalation simulations, and tests for man-in-the-middle attacks and data exfiltration scenarios. Reports are generated within 24-48 hours and include executive summaries, technical deep-dives, and step-by-step remediation guidance. The platform supports purple team collaboration with live tracking, annotated logs, and SIEM correlation for SOC enrichment.