Synack Application Penetration Testing
PTaaS platform for web, mobile, cloud app pentesting by global researchers
Synack Application Penetration Testing
PTaaS platform for web, mobile, cloud app pentesting by global researchers
Synack Application Penetration Testing Description
Synack Application Penetration Testing is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that provides on-demand security testing for web, mobile, and cloud applications. The platform utilizes a global team of security researchers (Synack Red Team) to conduct human-led penetration testing across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The service tests for common and critical vulnerabilities including those in the OWASP Top 10, OWASP Web Application Security Testing Guide, OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide, and OWASP API Top 10. Testing covers SQL injections, broken authentication, excessive data exposure, and other exploitable vulnerabilities. Results are triaged and vetted by internal Synack teams before being presented as exploitable vulnerabilities, with severity ratings, impact assessments, and remediation recommendations. The platform provides a centralized dashboard for viewing all tested applications, their testing status, criticality, and vulnerability findings. The service operates on a flat-fee pricing model where Synack handles researcher payments based on vulnerability findings. Organizations can request custom researcher cohorts based on specific criteria such as geographic location. Testing can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines and conducted at various SDLC phases including code development, quality assurance, and production environments.
Synack Application Penetration Testing FAQ
Common questions about Synack Application Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Synack Application Penetration Testing is PTaaS platform for web, mobile, cloud app pentesting by global researchers developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership