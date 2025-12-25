Synack Application Penetration Testing Logo

Synack Application Penetration Testing

PTaaS platform for web, mobile, cloud app pentesting by global researchers

Synack Application Penetration Testing Description

Synack Application Penetration Testing is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that provides on-demand security testing for web, mobile, and cloud applications. The platform utilizes a global team of security researchers (Synack Red Team) to conduct human-led penetration testing across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The service tests for common and critical vulnerabilities including those in the OWASP Top 10, OWASP Web Application Security Testing Guide, OWASP Mobile Application Security Testing Guide, and OWASP API Top 10. Testing covers SQL injections, broken authentication, excessive data exposure, and other exploitable vulnerabilities. Results are triaged and vetted by internal Synack teams before being presented as exploitable vulnerabilities, with severity ratings, impact assessments, and remediation recommendations. The platform provides a centralized dashboard for viewing all tested applications, their testing status, criticality, and vulnerability findings. The service operates on a flat-fee pricing model where Synack handles researcher payments based on vulnerability findings. Organizations can request custom researcher cohorts based on specific criteria such as geographic location. Testing can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines and conducted at various SDLC phases including code development, quality assurance, and production environments.

