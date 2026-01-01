Faraday Faraday All-in-One
Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing
Faraday Faraday All-in-One
Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing
Faraday Faraday All-in-One Description
Faraday All-in-One is a modular offensive security platform designed for continuous vulnerability management and penetration testing. The platform consists of multiple modules that work together or independently to address different aspects of offensive security. The platform includes four main modules: - Faraday Enrichment: Provides contextual risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization through risk, business, and smart enrichment capabilities - Faraday Ops: Offers continuous monitoring of external assets, shadow IT, and cloud environments to detect exposure before attackers - Faraday CART: Conducts ongoing red team simulations including network, cloud, and exploitation testing to validate security posture - Faraday Labs: Delivers expert-led penetration testing services covering phishing, social engineering, and DevSecOps assessments All modules feed into a central Faraday platform that serves as the management layer for discovering, prioritizing, and reporting on vulnerabilities. The platform supports automated reporting and provides expert guidance when needed. The modular design allows organizations to activate specific capabilities based on their requirements and scale as their security operations mature. The solution targets organizations ranging from startups requiring basic compliance to regulated enterprises needing audit trails and expert reports, as well as MSSPs offering continuous testing services.
Faraday Faraday All-in-One FAQ
Common questions about Faraday Faraday All-in-One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Faraday Faraday All-in-One is Modular offensive security platform for continuous monitoring and testing developed by Faradaysec. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Cloud Security, Continuous Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership