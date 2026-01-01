Faraday Faraday All-in-One Logo

Faraday All-in-One is a modular offensive security platform designed for continuous vulnerability management and penetration testing. The platform consists of multiple modules that work together or independently to address different aspects of offensive security. The platform includes four main modules: - Faraday Enrichment: Provides contextual risk scoring and vulnerability prioritization through risk, business, and smart enrichment capabilities - Faraday Ops: Offers continuous monitoring of external assets, shadow IT, and cloud environments to detect exposure before attackers - Faraday CART: Conducts ongoing red team simulations including network, cloud, and exploitation testing to validate security posture - Faraday Labs: Delivers expert-led penetration testing services covering phishing, social engineering, and DevSecOps assessments All modules feed into a central Faraday platform that serves as the management layer for discovering, prioritizing, and reporting on vulnerabilities. The platform supports automated reporting and provides expert guidance when needed. The modular design allows organizations to activate specific capabilities based on their requirements and scale as their security operations mature. The solution targets organizations ranging from startups requiring basic compliance to regulated enterprises needing audit trails and expert reports, as well as MSSPs offering continuous testing services.

