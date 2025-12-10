Synack Sara Logo

0

Synack Sara Description

Synack Sara (Synack's Autonomous Red Agent) is an agentic AI-powered penetration testing platform that leverages hundreds of specialized AI agents deployed in multi-agent models working collaboratively. Each agent specializes in different security tasks including reconnaissance, attack vectors, and vulnerability triage. The platform combines AI efficiency with human expert validation to deliver autonomous vulnerability discovery and validation at machine speed. Sara operates across three main components: Sara Scoping for streamlined asset onboarding and test initiation, Sara Triage for analyzing third-party scan data to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, and Sara Pentest for autonomous testing across attack surfaces. All vulnerabilities flagged as exploitable by Sara undergo mandatory review by Synack human security experts to ensure accuracy and quality assurance. The platform delivers an 80% reduction in per-vulnerability triage cost by eliminating manual triage processes, achieves time-to-value in 2-3 days with AI agents completing pentests in hours followed by human validation, and costs 75% less than standard penetration testing. Sara enables security teams to test at machine speed while maintaining control and quality through the combination of autonomous AI agents and expert human analysis, providing validated exploitable results rather than unverified vulnerability alerts.

Synack Sara is AI-powered autonomous penetration testing platform with multi-agent system developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, AI, Vulnerability Detection.

