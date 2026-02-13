AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities
AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities
Veria Labs provides continuous AI-driven penetration testing that integrates into development workflows. The platform uses AI agents to systematically analyze codebases and applications for security vulnerabilities. The system operates in three main phases: it connects to git repositories where users define scope and security context, conducts deep analysis of codebases on setup and continues analysis on every pull request through CI/CD pipeline integration, and generates exploit proof-of-concepts that run against staging environments to validate real vulnerabilities. For each vulnerability discovered, the platform provides suggested patches that can be applied directly to the codebase. The AI agents analyze entire application scope including endpoints and logic to provide comprehensive coverage. The team behind Veria Labs consists of competitive hackers who have found vulnerabilities in major platforms and AI tools. The platform has discovered vulnerabilities in various systems including Cal.com, Claude, Gemini, and MCP. The service is backed by Y Combinator and focuses on eliminating the traditional tradeoff between development speed and security by providing continuous automated security testing rather than periodic manual penetration tests.
Common questions about Veria Labs including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Veria Labs is AI-powered continuous pentesting that finds and fixes vulnerabilities, developed by Veria Labs. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Continuous Testing.
Veria Labs offers the following core capabilities:
Veria Labs is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Veria Labs is built for security teams handling Continuous Testing. It supports workflows including ai-powered automated vulnerability discovery, git repository integration, ci/cd pipeline security analysis. Teams typically adopt Veria Labs when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/veria-labs
Veria Labs is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://verialabs.com/ or contact Veria Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to Veria Labs include:
Compare all Veria Labs alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/veria-labs
Veria Labs is for security teams and organizations that need Continuous Testing. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Continuous pentesting service monitoring web apps & APIs for code changes
AI-powered autonomous pentesting platform for continuous security validation
AI-native multi-agent pentesting engine for autonomous vulnerability discovery
Continuous pentesting platform with autonomous AI agents for web apps and APIs
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform with agentic automation