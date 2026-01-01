eShard esDynamic Logo

Platform for chip security testing and binary security analysis

eShard esDynamic is a data science platform designed for hardware and software security testing. The platform consists of two main components: chip security testing capabilities and binary security analysis tools. For chip security testing, esDynamic provides a collaborative platform for managing attack workflows with executable catalogs of attacks and techniques. It supports physical attacks including side channel attacks for evaluating cryptography algorithms from data acquisition to result visualization, fault injection attacks using laser, electromagnetic, or glitch methods, and photoemission analysis to detect photon emissions from integrated circuits. The platform integrates with lab equipment and enables remote bench management. For binary security analysis, the platform offers esReverse, which provides static, dynamic, and stress testing capabilities. It includes extensions for Intel x86/x64 and ARM 32/64 architectures with dedicated emulation frameworks. The platform supports multiple use cases including penetration testing, vulnerability research, code audit and verification, and digital forensics. The platform is designed for industries including semiconductor, automotive, security labs, government agencies, academics, defense, healthcare, and energy sectors. eShard also provides expertise services including evaluation lab services, starter kits with built-in use cases, software assessment, and cybersecurity training modules.

