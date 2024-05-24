CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Attify AttifyOS Logo

Attify AttifyOS

by Attify

Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment

Vulnerability Management Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Firmware AnalysisWireless SecurityHardware SecurityReverse Engineering+2
Attify AttifyOS Description

AttifyOS is a penetration testing distribution designed for security professionals to assess the security of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The distro is based on Ubuntu 18.04 and includes pre-configured tools for IoT penetration testing. The distribution includes over 40 pre-installed tools covering various aspects of IoT security testing. These tools support hardware analysis, firmware analysis, wireless protocol testing, software-defined radio operations, and reverse engineering. The included tools range from binary analysis frameworks like GHIDRA and radare2 to firmware analysis tools like Binwalk and Firmadyne, as well as wireless testing tools like Ubertooth and KillerBee. AttifyOS provides a ready-to-use environment that eliminates the need for manual tool installation and configuration. The distribution includes tools for analyzing Arduino devices, Bluetooth protocols, radio frequencies, and various IoT communication protocols. It also contains tools for network scanning, packet crafting, and exploit development specific to IoT environments. The project is available on GitHub and can be downloaded as a complete distribution. It is designed to provide a comprehensive toolkit for IoT security assessments in a single, unified platform.

Attify AttifyOS FAQ

Common questions about Attify AttifyOS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Attify AttifyOS is Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment developed by Attify. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Firmware Analysis, Wireless Security, Hardware Security.

