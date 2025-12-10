Synack PTaaS Platform Description

Synack PTaaS Platform is an end-to-end Penetration Testing as a Service solution that provides continuous security testing through a managed community of vetted security researchers known as the Synack Red Team. The platform combines automated scanning with human-led penetration testing to discover and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities across the attack surface. The platform offers attack surface discovery to maintain current inventory of assets including web applications and IP addresses, with verification of when assets were last tested. Attack surface analytics make data actionable by identifying security gaps and determining which applications require additional testing. Vulnerability discovery combines automated and human-led approaches to confirm exploitable, high-impact vulnerabilities that are triaged into the platform. Key capabilities include self-service security testing with AI-enabled scoping that quickly assesses asset reachability, firewall blockage, and login pages to launch tests rapidly. The platform provides full visibility and control of all testing traffic, allowing organizations to monitor researcher testing hours, identify attack traffic via single IP addresses, and instantly stop testing when needed. Vulnerability operations teams triage submissions to reduce false positives and noise, ensuring only verified, exploitable findings are presented. The platform supports managed vulnerability disclosure programs where public submissions and exploitability verification are handled by internal Synack teams. Organizations receive executive-level reporting tailored for DevSecOps teams, leadership, and board of directors, enabling root cause analysis and process improvements. Integration capabilities allow vulnerability findings to flow into existing SOC solutions with patch verification to confirm remediation.