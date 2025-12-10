Synack PTaaS Platform Logo

Synack PTaaS Platform

Continuous penetration testing platform with managed security researchers

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
Claim and verify your listing
0

Synack PTaaS Platform Description

Synack PTaaS Platform is an end-to-end Penetration Testing as a Service solution that provides continuous security testing through a managed community of vetted security researchers known as the Synack Red Team. The platform combines automated scanning with human-led penetration testing to discover and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities across the attack surface. The platform offers attack surface discovery to maintain current inventory of assets including web applications and IP addresses, with verification of when assets were last tested. Attack surface analytics make data actionable by identifying security gaps and determining which applications require additional testing. Vulnerability discovery combines automated and human-led approaches to confirm exploitable, high-impact vulnerabilities that are triaged into the platform. Key capabilities include self-service security testing with AI-enabled scoping that quickly assesses asset reachability, firewall blockage, and login pages to launch tests rapidly. The platform provides full visibility and control of all testing traffic, allowing organizations to monitor researcher testing hours, identify attack traffic via single IP addresses, and instantly stop testing when needed. Vulnerability operations teams triage submissions to reduce false positives and noise, ensuring only verified, exploitable findings are presented. The platform supports managed vulnerability disclosure programs where public submissions and exploitability verification are handled by internal Synack teams. Organizations receive executive-level reporting tailored for DevSecOps teams, leadership, and board of directors, enabling root cause analysis and process improvements. Integration capabilities allow vulnerability findings to flow into existing SOC solutions with patch verification to confirm remediation.

Synack PTaaS Platform FAQ

Common questions about Synack PTaaS Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Synack PTaaS Platform is Continuous penetration testing platform with managed security researchers developed by Synack. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Testing.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
169
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
OSINTLeak Logo
OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

5
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Cybersecurity Newsletter

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals

5
View Popular Tools →