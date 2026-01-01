Yogosha Offensive Security Testing Platform Description

Yogosha Offensive Security Testing Platform is a vulnerability management solution that enables organizations to launch and manage multiple types of security tests from a single interface. The platform supports vulnerability disclosure programs (VDP), penetration testing as a service, bug bounty programs, and special operations. The platform provides end-to-end vulnerability management capabilities, allowing security teams to coordinate with security researchers throughout the testing lifecycle. Users can launch security tests, assign vulnerability reports to team members, and track remediation progress through different status stages from detection to retest. The platform includes activity monitoring features that track researcher engagement, including working hours, session counts, and request volumes. Organizations can access a vetted community of security researchers or invite their own teams to participate in testing programs. Vulnerability reports follow standardized templates that include CVSS scores, proof of concept documentation with images or videos, and remediation guidance. The platform supports direct communication between security teams and researchers through an integrated messaging system. The solution offers deployment flexibility with both SaaS and self-hosted options. The SaaS version is hosted on 3DS Outscale with SecNumCloud certification. Organizations can implement multi-workspace configurations to enable different branches to run independent security tests while maintaining centralized oversight through a master workspace. The platform includes analytics and reporting capabilities for tracking risk exposure across the organization, security compliance checklists for pentest progress tracking, and VPN support for secure testing environments.