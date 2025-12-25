ImmuniWeb® Continuous Penetration Testing Description

ImmuniWeb Continuous is a penetration testing service that monitors web applications and APIs for code changes and modifications. The platform automatically tests new code deployments and provides validated findings with a zero false-positives service level agreement. The service includes 24/7 access to security analysts for customizable and threat-aware penetration testing. Testing coverage extends beyond OWASP Top 10 to include SANS Top 25 and business logic vulnerabilities. The platform supports testing of internal and external web applications, APIs (REST/SOAP/GraphQL), cloud-hosted applications, and Identity & Access Management systems. Testing methodologies include threat-led penetration testing that simulates real attacks relevant to specific business contexts and industries, red teaming using MITRE ATT&CK matrix, and breach and attack simulation. The platform uses Virtual Appliance technology for testing internal applications. The service provides multiuser portal access for managing the testing process, with capabilities for configuring targets, customizing testing parameters, and tracking remediation. Reports include full exploitation cycles and threat-aware risk scoring. After fixes are validated, the service provides letters of compliance. The platform supports compliance requirements for various regulations including EU GDPR, DORA, NIS 2, US HIPAA, NYSDFS, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other regional data protection laws. Integration capabilities include DevSecOps tools and WAF platforms for virtual patching.