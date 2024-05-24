Intelligent Waves SHADOW Description

SHADOW is an autonomous penetration testing platform powered by Horizon3.ai's NodeZero technology. The platform identifies exploitable vulnerabilities and maps complete attack paths showing each step an attacker could take to breach an enterprise environment. The tool operates by deploying a Docker host or Open Virtual Appliance (OVA) that executes autonomous network navigation without requiring scripts. It fingerprints attack surfaces across external, internal, identity, on-premises, IoT, and cloud environments. The platform performs safe exploitation of discovered vulnerabilities to verify their exploitability rather than relying solely on vulnerability scanning. SHADOW provides detailed reports showing proof of exploitation, attack paths, and fix verification capabilities. The platform enables organizations to launch penetration tests through a self-service portal or API without installing agents. Tests can be customized with Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and different exploitation types. The subscription model allows unlimited testing frequency, enabling organizations to continuously assess security posture, compare results over time, and verify remediation efforts. The platform aims to facilitate collaboration between Red and Blue teams by providing actionable vulnerability data focused on exploitable issues rather than theoretical vulnerabilities.