CurlSek Intelligence Suite Description

CurlSek Intelligence Suite is a continuous penetration testing platform that uses autonomous AI agents to perform offensive security testing across the application lifecycle. The platform consists of multiple modular components that address security needs at different development stages. The suite includes several components: Vulnauts provides AI-powered penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines for continuous security validation. ThreatMesh offers attack surface mapping and visualization to understand infrastructure from an attacker's perspective. Probe delivers incident investigation and remediation support with AI-driven containment runbooks. Additional components in development include ThreatLoom for AI-driven threat modeling during design phase, Fixly for automated code assessment and vulnerability remediation recommendations, and Shieldon for autonomous control monitoring mapped to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS and other regulatory frameworks. The platform features domain-specialized pods that target specific security areas including identity threats, data exfiltration, API contract fuzzing, supply chain security, cloud lateral movement, client surface analysis, ransomware emulation, and compliance validation. The modular architecture allows organizations to adopt individual components as needed while maintaining integration across the suite. Progressive AI models learn and adapt over time to improve effectiveness. The platform provides exploit validation and offensive security testing for web applications and APIs throughout the security lifecycle from design through production and incident response.