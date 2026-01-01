Prancer SwarmHack™ AI Pentesting Description

Prancer SwarmHack is an AI-native penetration testing platform that uses multi-agent architecture to autonomously discover, exploit, and validate vulnerabilities in applications and APIs. The system employs multiple AI agents that work in parallel to perform smart crawling, API mapping, and generate evolving exploit payloads. The platform uses a consensus validation mechanism where cross-agent agreement filters false positives, reducing them to under 5% compared to traditional scanner rates of 20-30%. Each identified vulnerability includes exploit-validated reporting with reproducible steps and proof-of-concept evidence. SwarmHack operates in continuous mode, running on every build or on scheduled intervals to provide ongoing security testing rather than episodic assessments. The system learns and improves across runs without relying on static wordlists or signature-based detection methods. The platform is designed for multi-tenant environments and offers white-label capabilities, making it suitable for managed service providers to deliver pentesting as a service. It provides API-first architecture for integration into existing workflows and development pipelines. The tool targets modern application portfolios including web applications, APIs, and services deployed across fast-moving development cycles. It aims to scale security testing coverage without requiring proportional increases in security personnel.