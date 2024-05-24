Loading...
Enso PulseState is a managed security service that provides continuous automated penetration testing for internal and external networks. The service is powered by Pentera technology and delivered as a managed offering by Enso Solutions. The service performs automated penetration testing without requiring software agents or installation, enabling remote on-demand testing across hybrid environments including cloud, corporate offices, data centers, and branch locations. Testing simulates real-world attacks using safe exploits that do not disrupt business operations. PulseState operates continuously (24/7/365) to validate security defenses and identify vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. The service includes analysis and advisory from cybersecurity experts who provide remediation prioritization based on actual exploitability rather than just CVSS scores. Testing can be stopped at any time through attack checkpoints, allowing organizations to control the intrusiveness of assessments. The platform minimizes false positives by ethically attacking the network and exploiting actual vulnerabilities rather than relying solely on signature-based detection. The service provides recurring validation and re-testing to ensure proper implementation of remediation steps and establish cyber posture benchmarks. Monthly executive reporting delivers risk assessment and compliance documentation for business leaders and board members.
