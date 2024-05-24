Top Alternatives to Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery PlatformApplication Security
AI-powered platform for software delivery, testing, security & release mgmt.
94 Alternatives to Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
AppSec platform for managing application security posture with consulting services
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Application security platform covering SDLC from code to deployment
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
Monitors code repository health for security, dependencies, and maintenance.
Runtime app security observability platform with attack path detection
Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
Traces vulnerabilities from code to cloud for prioritization and remediation
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Platform for vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation in SDLC
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
Runtime app security with vulnerability detection and attack protection
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection
Automates software deployment across hybrid infrastructure with governance.
Release orchestration platform for automating software deployments at scale
Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
Cryptographic IP cores for hash and MAC functions with side-channel protection
Website security scanning and backup service for personal sites and blogs
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection
AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.
Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks.
Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks.
CDR-based solution to sanitize & secure web file uploads in real time.
Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring.
Non-bypassable app security solution for enterprise threat defense.
Cloud-based WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, XSS, SQLi & DDoS.
Runtime memory protection detecting app-layer threats within milliseconds.
Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
Web-enables IBM mainframe apps as web pages or services via HTTPS.
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
Managed app security service covering WAF, SAST, DAST, SCA, RASP & DevSecOps.
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
SaaS ASPM platform unifying AppSec, SCA, SBOM, and CI/CD risk management.
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.
WordPress monitoring platform for uptime, security, and performance tracking
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection