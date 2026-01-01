Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions Description
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a security platform designed to protect cloud and on-premise SAP applications, including S/4HANA and HANA platforms. The product addresses security challenges specific to SAP environments where security breaches are common. The platform provides automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases, and hosts to identify security weaknesses. It includes patch management capabilities to help organizations maintain current security updates across their SAP infrastructure. The solution offers compliance reporting features to support regulatory requirements and security standards. The product includes threat detection capabilities that analyze SAP event logs for anomalies and suspicious activities. It provides incident response functionality with forensic investigation capabilities to help security teams respond to security events. The platform monitors interfaces within SAP environments to detect potential security issues. Code security features enable static code scanning for custom ABAP and SAPUI5 programs to identify vulnerabilities in custom-developed SAP applications. The solution integrates with SIEM platforms to enable centralized security monitoring and correlation with other enterprise security data. The platform supports both cloud-based SAP RISE deployments and traditional on-premise SAP installations, providing security coverage across hybrid SAP environments.
