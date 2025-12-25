Cycode ASPM Logo

Cycode ASPM

ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cycode ASPM Description

Cycode ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that provides real-time visibility and management of application security from code to cloud. The platform consolidates multiple security capabilities including pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, as well as application security testing. The platform offers centralized management of security findings across the software development lifecycle. It includes capabilities for vulnerability prioritization and remediation workflows designed for both security and development teams. The system provides asset inventory and discovery features to map applications, repositories, and cloud resources. Cycode ASPM supports integration with existing security scanners, allowing organizations to connect their preferred tools into a unified platform. The solution includes risk-based prioritization to help teams focus on the most critical security issues. It provides dashboards and reporting capabilities for security posture visibility. The platform addresses multiple security domains including secrets management, CI/CD pipeline security, code leakage prevention, and build hardening. It is designed to work across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing coverage for modern application architectures. Cycode ASPM aims to reduce alert fatigue by correlating findings from multiple sources and providing contextual risk scoring. The platform includes workflow automation features to streamline remediation processes between security and development teams.

Cycode ASPM FAQ

Common questions about Cycode ASPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cycode ASPM is ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud developed by Cycode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →