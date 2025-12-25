Cycode ASPM
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
Cycode ASPM Description
Cycode ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that provides real-time visibility and management of application security from code to cloud. The platform consolidates multiple security capabilities including pipeline security for secrets, CI/CD, code leakage, and build hardening, as well as application security testing. The platform offers centralized management of security findings across the software development lifecycle. It includes capabilities for vulnerability prioritization and remediation workflows designed for both security and development teams. The system provides asset inventory and discovery features to map applications, repositories, and cloud resources. Cycode ASPM supports integration with existing security scanners, allowing organizations to connect their preferred tools into a unified platform. The solution includes risk-based prioritization to help teams focus on the most critical security issues. It provides dashboards and reporting capabilities for security posture visibility. The platform addresses multiple security domains including secrets management, CI/CD pipeline security, code leakage prevention, and build hardening. It is designed to work across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing coverage for modern application architectures. Cycode ASPM aims to reduce alert fatigue by correlating findings from multiple sources and providing contextual risk scoring. The platform includes workflow automation features to streamline remediation processes between security and development teams.
