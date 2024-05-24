Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents Description
Jit is an AI-powered product security platform that uses AI agents to automate security workflows across code scanning, cloud security, data security, and compliance. The platform operates on a human-in-the-loop model where AI agents execute security tasks while humans maintain oversight for critical decisions. The platform follows a continuous execution loop that connects to various security tools and systems, correlates signals across environments to build context, prioritizes findings based on organizational policies, and executes workflows including ticket creation, team notifications, report generation, and issue remediation. Jit offers three types of agents: Core Agents for high-volume security workflows, Pre-Built Agents covering various product security lifecycle stages, and Custom Agents that can be created using natural language to encode internal policies and workflows. The agents cover multiple security domains including governance, secure design, secure SDLC, vulnerability detection, cloud security, and compliance. The platform integrates with scanners, cloud providers, identity systems, ticketing systems, and communication tools. It provides capabilities for threat modeling, architecture reviews, real-time developer feedback, vulnerability discovery, environment mapping, and audit-ready evidence generation. The system includes a chat interface for querying security posture and managing security operations without constant monitoring.
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents FAQ
Common questions about Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents is AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight developed by Jit. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Automation.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership