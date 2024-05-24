Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents Logo

AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight

Application Security
Commercial
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents Description

Jit is an AI-powered product security platform that uses AI agents to automate security workflows across code scanning, cloud security, data security, and compliance. The platform operates on a human-in-the-loop model where AI agents execute security tasks while humans maintain oversight for critical decisions. The platform follows a continuous execution loop that connects to various security tools and systems, correlates signals across environments to build context, prioritizes findings based on organizational policies, and executes workflows including ticket creation, team notifications, report generation, and issue remediation. Jit offers three types of agents: Core Agents for high-volume security workflows, Pre-Built Agents covering various product security lifecycle stages, and Custom Agents that can be created using natural language to encode internal policies and workflows. The agents cover multiple security domains including governance, secure design, secure SDLC, vulnerability detection, cloud security, and compliance. The platform integrates with scanners, cloud providers, identity systems, ticketing systems, and communication tools. It provides capabilities for threat modeling, architecture reviews, real-time developer feedback, vulnerability discovery, environment mapping, and audit-ready evidence generation. The system includes a chat interface for querying security posture and managing security operations without constant monitoring.

