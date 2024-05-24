Prime Security Platform Logo

Prime Security Platform

by Prime Security

AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DevsecopsThreat AnalysisWorkflowPolicy+1
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Prime Security Platform Description

Prime Security Platform is an AI-driven product security solution that automates security design reviews and risk analysis during the development lifecycle. The platform integrates with development tools to initiate security reviews from multiple sources including ad-hoc requests, engineering flags, and automated risk scans. The platform collects technical, business, and environmental context for each review and builds a Security Context Graph that serves as a living blueprint of resources, controls, and risks. This graph functions as persistent memory that improves the accuracy of subsequent reviews. Prime analyzes risks by understanding affected resources, likelihood, and impact, then prioritizes critical issues. It maps identified risks to real-world attack patterns using environmental context and known threat behaviors to show potential exploitation paths. The platform generates actionable mitigation plans based on best practices, internal policies, and past resolutions. These recommendations are delivered directly into developer workflows through native integrations with planning and development tools. Prime supports multiple use cases including discovering design risks across developer tasks, automating security and privacy reviews, providing real-time security consultation, and safeguarding AI-generated code with security context.

Prime Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Prime Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Prime Security Platform is AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis developed by Prime Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, Threat Analysis, Workflow.

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