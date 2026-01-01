Xygeni Cybersecurity Solutions Logo

Xygeni Cybersecurity Solutions is an application security platform that provides protection across multiple stages of the software development lifecycle. The platform includes several security modules covering different aspects of application security. The solution offers Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for code analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source security, and secrets security to detect and protect sensitive credentials. It includes CI/CD security capabilities to secure continuous integration and delivery pipelines, along with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning. Additional capabilities include build security to protect the build process, anomaly detection to identify unusual behaviors, and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) for unified security visibility. The platform also provides malware detection across DevOps environments. Xygeni addresses security concerns throughout the software development and delivery process, from initial code development through deployment. The platform is designed to detect secrets, identify vulnerabilities in dependencies, scan infrastructure configurations, and protect against malicious actions in the development pipeline.

