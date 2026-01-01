Entersoft Application Security Logo

AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training

Application Security
Commercial
Entersoft Application Security Description

Entersoft Application Security provides a suite of application security services designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The service encompasses multiple testing methodologies and security practices to help organizations secure their applications. The platform offers Static Application Security Testing (SAST) to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) to test running applications by simulating attacks, and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities in third-party components and manage licensing compliance. Additional services include threat modeling to identify potential attack surfaces and security risks, and security training programs to educate development teams on secure coding practices. The company has assessed over 5000 application infrastructures across various industries including fintech, blockchain, and healthtech. Entersoft's application security approach combines manual expertise with automated testing tools to detect vulnerabilities at different stages of the development process. The service is delivered by security professionals who apply penetration testing methodologies to identify security weaknesses before applications are deployed to production environments.

