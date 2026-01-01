Entersoft Application Security
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
Entersoft Application Security
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
Entersoft Application Security Description
Entersoft Application Security provides a suite of application security services designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. The service encompasses multiple testing methodologies and security practices to help organizations secure their applications. The platform offers Static Application Security Testing (SAST) to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) to test running applications by simulating attacks, and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities in third-party components and manage licensing compliance. Additional services include threat modeling to identify potential attack surfaces and security risks, and security training programs to educate development teams on secure coding practices. The company has assessed over 5000 application infrastructures across various industries including fintech, blockchain, and healthtech. Entersoft's application security approach combines manual expertise with automated testing tools to detect vulnerabilities at different stages of the development process. The service is delivered by security professionals who apply penetration testing methodologies to identify security weaknesses before applications are deployed to production environments.
Entersoft Application Security FAQ
Common questions about Entersoft Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Entersoft Application Security is AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training developed by Entersoft Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Compliance, DAST.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership