Dynatrace Application Security Logo

Dynatrace Application Security

Runtime app security with vulnerability detection and attack protection

Application Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Dynatrace Application Security Description

Dynatrace Application Security provides continuous application security posture insights and runtime attack protection for cloud applications. The platform offers real-time runtime vulnerability analytics that detect third-party and code-level vulnerabilities across all layers of cloud applications. It uses Davis AI to prioritize vulnerabilities with observability context and provides information for remediation. The solution includes Runtime Application Protection (RASP) capabilities that monitor data flow through applications from user to database to detect and block malicious activity. It protects against zero-day attacks while vulnerabilities are being remediated. For DevSecOps workflows, the platform automatically validates that no new critical vulnerabilities were deployed using security gates. It creates workflows to automate the creation, assignment, and resolution of vulnerability tickets, and provides pre-built dashboard templates for monitoring. The platform integrates cloud security data including logs, events, and scans to provide runtime context for threat observability. This enables proactive threat hunting to confirm if zero-day vulnerabilities were exploited and investigate detected exploit attempts. Security Posture Management (SPM) features include pre-built compliance checks for CIS Benchmarks, DORA, and DISA STIG. It automates prioritization for audit-readiness and generates security posture reports. The platform enables collaboration between SecOps, SREs, platform engineers, and compliance teams to resolve misconfigurations.

Dynatrace Application Security FAQ

Common questions about Dynatrace Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Dynatrace Application Security is Runtime app security with vulnerability detection and attack protection developed by Dynatrace. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Runtime Security, Vulnerability Detection, Threat Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox