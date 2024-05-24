Dynatrace Application Security Description

Dynatrace Application Security provides continuous application security posture insights and runtime attack protection for cloud applications. The platform offers real-time runtime vulnerability analytics that detect third-party and code-level vulnerabilities across all layers of cloud applications. It uses Davis AI to prioritize vulnerabilities with observability context and provides information for remediation. The solution includes Runtime Application Protection (RASP) capabilities that monitor data flow through applications from user to database to detect and block malicious activity. It protects against zero-day attacks while vulnerabilities are being remediated. For DevSecOps workflows, the platform automatically validates that no new critical vulnerabilities were deployed using security gates. It creates workflows to automate the creation, assignment, and resolution of vulnerability tickets, and provides pre-built dashboard templates for monitoring. The platform integrates cloud security data including logs, events, and scans to provide runtime context for threat observability. This enables proactive threat hunting to confirm if zero-day vulnerabilities were exploited and investigate detected exploit attempts. Security Posture Management (SPM) features include pre-built compliance checks for CIS Benchmarks, DORA, and DISA STIG. It automates prioritization for audit-readiness and generates security posture reports. The platform enables collaboration between SecOps, SREs, platform engineers, and compliance teams to resolve misconfigurations.