ProjectDiscovery Neo
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
ProjectDiscovery Neo
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
ProjectDiscovery Neo Description
ProjectDiscovery Neo is an AI agent designed for application security workflows. The product is created by the team behind Nuclei, a known security scanning tool. Neo is positioned as an AI security engineer that adapts to specific environments and operates at development speed. The tool focuses on transforming complex application security workflows through AI-driven automation. It is designed to learn from the user's environment and provide transparent security operations that align with the pace of software development cycles. Neo addresses the challenge of application security breaking down at engineering speed, as referenced in ProjectDiscovery's 2026 State of AppSec report. The product aims to bridge the gap between security requirements and development velocity by providing adaptive security capabilities. The product is currently in a waitlist phase, requiring users to submit their company email, name, and intended use case to gain access. This suggests the product is in pre-release or limited availability status. Neo represents ProjectDiscovery's expansion from their established Nuclei scanning platform into AI-powered application security automation, targeting organizations that need to maintain security posture while supporting rapid development cycles.
ProjectDiscovery Neo FAQ
Common questions about ProjectDiscovery Neo including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ProjectDiscovery Neo is AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed developed by ProjectDiscovery. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with App Security, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox