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ProjectDiscovery Neo

by ProjectDiscovery

AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
App SecurityDevsecopsCi Cd
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ProjectDiscovery Neo Description

ProjectDiscovery Neo is an AI agent designed for application security workflows. The product is created by the team behind Nuclei, a known security scanning tool. Neo is positioned as an AI security engineer that adapts to specific environments and operates at development speed. The tool focuses on transforming complex application security workflows through AI-driven automation. It is designed to learn from the user's environment and provide transparent security operations that align with the pace of software development cycles. Neo addresses the challenge of application security breaking down at engineering speed, as referenced in ProjectDiscovery's 2026 State of AppSec report. The product aims to bridge the gap between security requirements and development velocity by providing adaptive security capabilities. The product is currently in a waitlist phase, requiring users to submit their company email, name, and intended use case to gain access. This suggests the product is in pre-release or limited availability status. Neo represents ProjectDiscovery's expansion from their established Nuclei scanning platform into AI-powered application security automation, targeting organizations that need to maintain security posture while supporting rapid development cycles.

ProjectDiscovery Neo FAQ

Common questions about ProjectDiscovery Neo including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ProjectDiscovery Neo is AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed developed by ProjectDiscovery. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with App Security, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD.

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