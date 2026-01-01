ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management Logo

ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management provides a centralized platform for managing application security posture across code, cloud, and infrastructure environments. The platform aggregates and normalizes findings from multiple security scanning tools, penetration tests, and manual assessments into a single view. The solution uses AI-powered correlation to group related findings across different tools and applies intelligent risk scoring to prioritize vulnerabilities based on business context. This approach addresses alert fatigue by reducing the volume of low-context findings that security teams must process. The platform includes workflow automation capabilities designed to facilitate collaboration between security and development teams. It provides visibility into application asset ownership and maintains audit trails of findings, remediation activities, and overall risk status. ArmorCode addresses challenges related to siloed security scanners by offering unified visibility into coverage gaps and overlaps across the security tooling ecosystem. The platform supports integration with code scanners, cloud security tools, infrastructure scanners, and manual assessment reports. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to consolidate application security data, reduce context switching between tools, and accelerate vulnerability triage processes to match the pace of application development.

