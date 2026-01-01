Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management Logo

Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management

ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management Description

Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides end-to-end visibility and tracking of application security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform consolidates security findings from multiple sources including SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection tools into a unified view. The platform tracks the complete remediation lifecycle in real-time, from issue identification through code fixes to deployment across production environments. It monitors the live state of code and deployments, including environmental boundaries, and provides continuous visibility of assets, vulnerabilities, and configurations. Heeler maps relationships and dependencies between microservices, APIs, and other services to provide context for vulnerability prioritization. The platform correlates risks with dependencies to show how vulnerabilities in one service can impact others and highlights potential blast radius. The system maintains automated ownership assignment by identifying and routing security findings to appropriate teams based on code repositories and deployment configurations. It includes SLO-based response tracking to monitor risk mitigation progress against defined service-level objectives. The platform creates a shared operating environment for security and development teams, enabling cross-team collaboration on remediation efforts. It provides runtime resolution tracking and application context to help teams prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact and deployment status.

Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management FAQ

Common questions about Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment developed by Heeler. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, DAST, DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →