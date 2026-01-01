Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management Description
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides end-to-end visibility and tracking of application security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform consolidates security findings from multiple sources including SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection tools into a unified view. The platform tracks the complete remediation lifecycle in real-time, from issue identification through code fixes to deployment across production environments. It monitors the live state of code and deployments, including environmental boundaries, and provides continuous visibility of assets, vulnerabilities, and configurations. Heeler maps relationships and dependencies between microservices, APIs, and other services to provide context for vulnerability prioritization. The platform correlates risks with dependencies to show how vulnerabilities in one service can impact others and highlights potential blast radius. The system maintains automated ownership assignment by identifying and routing security findings to appropriate teams based on code repositories and deployment configurations. It includes SLO-based response tracking to monitor risk mitigation progress against defined service-level objectives. The platform creates a shared operating environment for security and development teams, enabling cross-team collaboration on remediation efforts. It provides runtime resolution tracking and application context to help teams prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact and deployment status.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management FAQ
Common questions about Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment developed by Heeler. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, DAST, DEVSECOPS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership