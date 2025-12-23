Phoenix Security ASPM Logo

Phoenix Security ASPM

ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Phoenix Security ASPM Description

Phoenix Security ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that combines ASPM and CNAPP capabilities to manage vulnerabilities across application security scanners, infrastructure, and cloud environments. The platform uses Agentic AI to ingest, prioritize, deduplicate, and contextualize security risks from multiple sources. The product provides a unified view of vulnerabilities with contextual information to help security teams focus on the most critical issues. It aggregates data from application security scanners and cloud security tools, then applies correlation and contextualization to reduce noise and false positives. Phoenix Security ASPM includes automated threat intelligence to identify risk and enable faster response times. The platform aims to help security teams, developers, and business stakeholders communicate using a common framework for vulnerability management. It provides prioritization capabilities designed to help teams determine which vulnerabilities require immediate attention. The solution offers deduplication functionality to consolidate duplicate findings across different security tools. It includes automated triage capabilities to reduce manual effort in vulnerability assessment. The platform provides visibility across the software attack surface, covering application security, infrastructure, and cloud environments in a single interface.

Phoenix Security ASPM FAQ

Common questions about Phoenix Security ASPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Phoenix Security ASPM is ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context developed by Phoenix Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, CNAPP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →