Phoenix Security ASPM Description

Phoenix Security ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that combines ASPM and CNAPP capabilities to manage vulnerabilities across application security scanners, infrastructure, and cloud environments. The platform uses Agentic AI to ingest, prioritize, deduplicate, and contextualize security risks from multiple sources. The product provides a unified view of vulnerabilities with contextual information to help security teams focus on the most critical issues. It aggregates data from application security scanners and cloud security tools, then applies correlation and contextualization to reduce noise and false positives. Phoenix Security ASPM includes automated threat intelligence to identify risk and enable faster response times. The platform aims to help security teams, developers, and business stakeholders communicate using a common framework for vulnerability management. It provides prioritization capabilities designed to help teams determine which vulnerabilities require immediate attention. The solution offers deduplication functionality to consolidate duplicate findings across different security tools. It includes automated triage capabilities to reduce manual effort in vulnerability assessment. The platform provides visibility across the software attack surface, covering application security, infrastructure, and cloud environments in a single interface.