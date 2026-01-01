ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform Description

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is an application security posture management solution that automates security workflows within CI/CD pipelines. The platform consolidates vulnerabilities from multiple security scanners into a centralized interface for triage, assignment, and reporting. The platform enables security teams to create governance policies and guardrails that can pass or fail builds in the CI/CD pipeline. It automates workflows between security scanning tools and DevOps systems development lifecycle tools, reducing manual processes and cross-team handoffs. ArmorCode provides visibility into security scanner coverage across the CI/CD pipeline and supports both application security and infrastructure security vulnerability management. The platform includes AI-powered guidance and an extensible knowledge base to assist developers with remediation. The solution integrates with developer workflow tools to reduce friction between security and development teams. It supports automated approval workflows to accelerate application deployment while maintaining security controls. ArmorCode is designed for organizations implementing DevSecOps practices who need to manage vulnerabilities at scale, automate security processes, and improve collaboration between security and development teams.