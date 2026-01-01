ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform Logo

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform

DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform Description

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is an application security posture management solution that automates security workflows within CI/CD pipelines. The platform consolidates vulnerabilities from multiple security scanners into a centralized interface for triage, assignment, and reporting. The platform enables security teams to create governance policies and guardrails that can pass or fail builds in the CI/CD pipeline. It automates workflows between security scanning tools and DevOps systems development lifecycle tools, reducing manual processes and cross-team handoffs. ArmorCode provides visibility into security scanner coverage across the CI/CD pipeline and supports both application security and infrastructure security vulnerability management. The platform includes AI-powered guidance and an extensible knowledge base to assist developers with remediation. The solution integrates with developer workflow tools to reduce friction between security and development teams. It supports automated approval workflows to accelerate application deployment while maintaining security controls. ArmorCode is designed for organizations implementing DevSecOps practices who need to manage vulnerabilities at scale, automate security processes, and improve collaboration between security and development teams.

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform FAQ

Common questions about ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines developed by ArmorCode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →