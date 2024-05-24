Aikido All in one Security platform Logo

Aikido All in one Security platform

All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection

Aikido All in one Security platform Description

Aikido is an application security platform that consolidates multiple security scanning capabilities into a single system. The platform covers three main areas: code security, cloud security, and runtime protection. For code security, Aikido provides static application security testing (SAST), secrets detection, malware detection in dependencies, infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, and code quality analysis. It includes software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source dependencies, license risk detection, and identification of outdated or end-of-life software. The platform offers AI-powered automatic fixing capabilities for identified vulnerabilities. Cloud security features include cloud security posture management (CSPM), agentless virtual machine scanning, and container and Kubernetes runtime scanning. The platform identifies misconfigurations, attack paths, and provides visibility into container images and virtual machines. For runtime protection, Aikido offers protection against injections, bots, and zero-day vulnerabilities. The platform includes authenticated dynamic application security testing (DAST), API discovery and fuzzing capabilities, and AI-powered penetration testing agents that generate audit-grade reports. Aikido integrates security scanning across repositories, continuous integration pipelines, and integrated development environments. The platform is designed to reduce noise and provide centralized visibility across the application security lifecycle.

