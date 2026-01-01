Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform Description
Legit Security provides an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that automates the discovery, prioritization, and remediation of application security issues across the software development lifecycle. The platform offers code-to-cloud coverage by integrating with development systems and application security testing tools to provide a centralized view of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, secrets, and GenAI usage. The platform orchestrates application security testing (AST) scanning and correlates and de-duplicates findings to identify where remediation actions can have the most impact. It provides contextualized risk scoring by analyzing factors including business criticality, compliance requirements, GenAI usage, APIs, and internet accessibility to prioritize fixes. Legit Security includes root cause remediation capabilities that identify chokepoints where single actions can address multiple issues simultaneously. The platform discovers and visualizes code generated by AI coding assistants and enables security teams to enforce guardrails for secure AI-powered development. The solution provides continuous discovery of all application elements and software development environment components to identify material changes that may elevate risk. It automates policy enforcement and compliance monitoring across development teams, generates comprehensive Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), and produces metrics and reports for assessing application security programs. The platform addresses software supply chain security by visualizing the software factory, key dependencies, and identifying shadow assets and risk-creating changes.
