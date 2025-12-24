OX Application Security
OX Application Security Description
OX Application Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides security coverage across the software development lifecycle. The platform uses proprietary Code Projection technology to map runtime behavior back to source code, enabling teams to identify reachable and exploitable vulnerabilities. The platform extends protection beyond traditional infrastructure and runtime to include source control systems, CI/CD pipelines, and artifact registries. It includes 10 native vulnerability scanners and integrates with over 100 third-party vulnerability assessment, software development, and ticketing solutions. OX provides Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to identify risks in open-source components, including vulnerability and licensing risk detection. The platform offers risk-based vulnerability prioritization using contextual analysis enriched with data from CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS sources. The platform includes attack path analysis that visualizes connections between code vulnerabilities, application and API exposure flows, workloads, and cloud assets. It generates Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM) to track code, pipelines, artifacts, containers, runtime assets, and software build components. OX provides AI-powered remediation with code-aware fixes that integrate into developer workflows. The platform includes automated response capabilities through a no-code workflow interface for audits, ticketing, notifications, and policy enforcement. It incorporates the Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference (OSC&R) framework for understanding software supply chain security risks. The platform offers container security with visibility linking security issues to code origins, automated prioritization based on container exposure, and workflow automation. It provides SBOM visibility, compliance reporting, and audit tracking capabilities.
OX Application Security FAQ
Common questions about OX Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
