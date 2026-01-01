Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization
Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization
Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization Description
Miggo Prove is a runtime vulnerability prioritization platform that identifies exploitable attack paths by analyzing runtime code execution and internet reachability. The platform maintains a dynamic inventory of services and detects vulnerabilities that are executed and reachable at runtime. The solution uses DeepTracing engine to identify exploitable services and instances at the function level, providing step-by-step attack path analysis. It monitors application behaviors continuously to map attack paths and helps security teams focus on threats that are actually exploitable rather than all detected vulnerabilities. The platform provides visibility into whether services are exposed to the internet and if they have access to sensitive data flows. It enables security teams to block and contain active attack paths in real-time and apply compensating controls while remediation efforts are prioritized and completed. Miggo generates engineering-ready tickets enriched with runtime context and remediation guidance. The platform integrates with existing workflow tools to accelerate threat detection and response. Security teams can enforce environment-specific rules across their ecosystem without requiring engineering resources or code changes.
