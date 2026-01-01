Apiiro Secrets Security Logo

Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines

Application Security
Commercial
Apiiro Secrets Security Description

Apiiro Secrets Security is a secrets detection and management solution that identifies exposed credentials across codebases and pipelines. The product uses multiple detection methods including keyword matching, pattern recognition, and high-entropy string analysis to locate secrets such as API keys, passwords, and private keys. The solution validates detected secrets to determine if they are active and usable, reducing false positives. It correlates secrets with risk factors through a Risk Graph that assesses whether associated applications have high business impact or contain sensitive data. The product provides continuous monitoring to prevent secrets from being committed to code repositories. It maintains audit trails of material changes to track when and where credentials may have been exposed. Enforcement capabilities allow policies to be applied throughout the development lifecycle. Remediation guidance is provided based on contextual understanding of application architecture from design to production. The solution identifies code owners responsible for exposed secrets and delivers stack-specific remediation instructions. Automated workflows enable developers to remove exposed secrets proactively. The product is part of Apiiro's Deep ASPM platform and integrates with source code management systems to perform scanning and validation operations.

Apiiro Secrets Security is Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines developed by Apiiro. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Code Security.

