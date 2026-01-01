Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management Description
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is an application security platform that provides multiple testing capabilities across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability detection through simulated attacks, and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying open-source security issues and license risks. The platform features a Risk Manager component that provides Application Security Posture Management capabilities, prioritizing vulnerabilities and identifying root causes with recommended remediation actions. An AI-powered Fix feature generates reference patches to automate security flaw remediation based on curated data from Veracode experts. Additional capabilities include Package Firewall for software supply chain protection, Software Supply Chain Intelligence with threat feeds from the Veracode Threat Research team, and Container/Infrastructure as Code scanning for detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and embedded secrets. The platform integrates with over 40 development and security tools, including IDE integrations for real-time feedback during development. It provides centralized visibility across applications with automated root-cause analysis to help security teams prioritize remediation efforts. The platform supports scanning of hundreds of programming languages and frameworks.
