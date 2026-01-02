Ivanti Neurons for ASPM Description

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a cloud-based Application Security Posture Management solution that consolidates security findings from application scanning tools and vulnerability sources to help DevSecOps teams prioritize remediation efforts. The platform normalizes vulnerability data from over 100 sources including SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners. It correlates findings with threat intelligence from Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base to identify which vulnerabilities are actively exploited in the wild or tied to ransomware campaigns. The solution uses a proprietary Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) system that accounts for intrinsic vulnerability attributes, real-world threat context, and asset criticality to provide risk scores. This differs from CVSS by incorporating active threat data rather than severity alone. The platform also includes Ivanti RS³, a scoring methodology for quantifying organizational risk profiles. Automation capabilities include playbooks for repetitive tasks, SLA-based automatic due date assignment, and alert notifications. Users can create customized dashboards and views with widgets and group-by functionality for data analysis. Role-based access control enables different stakeholders to access relevant information. The platform offers bidirectional integrations with ticketing systems to facilitate remediation workflows and communication across security, development, and operations teams.