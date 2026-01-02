Ivanti Neurons for ASPM Logo

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM

ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM Description

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a cloud-based Application Security Posture Management solution that consolidates security findings from application scanning tools and vulnerability sources to help DevSecOps teams prioritize remediation efforts. The platform normalizes vulnerability data from over 100 sources including SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners. It correlates findings with threat intelligence from Ivanti Neurons for Vulnerability Knowledge Base to identify which vulnerabilities are actively exploited in the wild or tied to ransomware campaigns. The solution uses a proprietary Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) system that accounts for intrinsic vulnerability attributes, real-world threat context, and asset criticality to provide risk scores. This differs from CVSS by incorporating active threat data rather than severity alone. The platform also includes Ivanti RS³, a scoring methodology for quantifying organizational risk profiles. Automation capabilities include playbooks for repetitive tasks, SLA-based automatic due date assignment, and alert notifications. Users can create customized dashboards and views with widgets and group-by functionality for data analysis. Role-based access control enables different stakeholders to access relevant information. The platform offers bidirectional integrations with ticketing systems to facilitate remediation workflows and communication across security, development, and operations teams.

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM FAQ

Common questions about Ivanti Neurons for ASPM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle developed by Ivanti. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Vulnerability Management, DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
511
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →