Checkmarx One Description

Checkmarx One is a comprehensive application security platform that unifies multiple security testing capabilities including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), API Security, Secrets Detection, and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM). The platform scans over 800 billion lines of code monthly and serves major enterprises across industries. The platform features Checkmarx One Assist, an agentic AI-powered security assistant that provides context-aware remediation guidance directly within developer IDEs. It correlates findings across multiple scanning engines to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and reduce false positives, helping security teams focus on high-impact risks. The ASPM component provides consolidated visibility across the application security posture, correlating code, dependencies, and deployment context. Checkmarx One integrates security into developer workflows through IDE plugins, offering real-time scanning, secure code suggestions, and automated remediation guidance. The platform supports container security, supply chain security, and provides comprehensive coverage from code to cloud. It aims to reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR) by providing developers with explainable risk context and actionable fixes without context switching.