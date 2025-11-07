Checkmarx One Logo

Checkmarx One

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, IaC, ASPM, and AI-powered remediation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Checkmarx One Description

Checkmarx One is a comprehensive application security platform that unifies multiple security testing capabilities including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), API Security, Secrets Detection, and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM). The platform scans over 800 billion lines of code monthly and serves major enterprises across industries. The platform features Checkmarx One Assist, an agentic AI-powered security assistant that provides context-aware remediation guidance directly within developer IDEs. It correlates findings across multiple scanning engines to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and reduce false positives, helping security teams focus on high-impact risks. The ASPM component provides consolidated visibility across the application security posture, correlating code, dependencies, and deployment context. Checkmarx One integrates security into developer workflows through IDE plugins, offering real-time scanning, secure code suggestions, and automated remediation guidance. The platform supports container security, supply chain security, and provides comprehensive coverage from code to cloud. It aims to reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR) by providing developers with explainable risk context and actionable fixes without context switching.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →