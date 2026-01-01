Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Legit Security Vulnerability Management is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides centralized vulnerability management across the software development lifecycle. The platform consolidates findings from multiple security testing tools including SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanners into a unified interface. The solution offers automated discovery and analysis of the software supply chain, providing real-time SDLC inventory and security controls. It enables centralized security policy enforcement that can be customized by product lines, teams, pipelines, or individual systems and tools. The platform includes application security governance capabilities with automated policies to govern application releases and enforce security control coverage. Risk scoring can be customized to align with business requirements and leveraged for DevSecOps and security champion programs. Remediation capabilities include automation and orchestration features that integrate with ticketing, workflow, and productivity tools. Policies can be configured to automate remediation processes where appropriate, facilitating team collaboration on security issues. The platform provides coverage reporting and consolidated application risk management, allowing security teams to manage application vulnerabilities from a single control plane with rich context for prioritization and risk scoring.
