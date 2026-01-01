Legit Security Vulnerability Management Logo

Legit Security Vulnerability Management

ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Legit Security Vulnerability Management Description

Legit Security Vulnerability Management is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides centralized vulnerability management across the software development lifecycle. The platform consolidates findings from multiple security testing tools including SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanners into a unified interface. The solution offers automated discovery and analysis of the software supply chain, providing real-time SDLC inventory and security controls. It enables centralized security policy enforcement that can be customized by product lines, teams, pipelines, or individual systems and tools. The platform includes application security governance capabilities with automated policies to govern application releases and enforce security control coverage. Risk scoring can be customized to align with business requirements and leveraged for DevSecOps and security champion programs. Remediation capabilities include automation and orchestration features that integrate with ticketing, workflow, and productivity tools. Policies can be configured to automate remediation processes where appropriate, facilitating team collaboration on security issues. The platform provides coverage reporting and consolidated application risk management, allowing security teams to manage application vulnerabilities from a single control plane with rich context for prioritization and risk scoring.

Legit Security Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about Legit Security Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Legit Security Vulnerability Management is ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement developed by Legit Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Compliance, Remediation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →