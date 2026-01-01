Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management Description

Apiiro is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides visibility and risk management across the entire application development lifecycle. The platform monitors application security risks from initial user stories and tickets through production deployment. The product includes a policy-as-code engine that allows security teams to define custom policies and risk thresholds using a query interface. It provides predefined policies and enables teams to build custom policies to categorize and assess risk levels. Developer guardrails can be embedded directly into code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds to identify and flag business-critical risks before code is merged or released. The platform supports automated workflow triggers for security processes such as threat modeling and security reviews when risky changes are detected. Reporting capabilities include dashboards that track key performance indicators such as risk volume trends, mean time to remediation (MTTR), risk age, and development activity metrics. The platform correlates commit and pull request trends with opened and closed risks to provide insights into the balance between development velocity and security posture. The platform detects material code changes for continuous compliance monitoring and provides filtering and export capabilities for tracking application security program progress over time.