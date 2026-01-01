Apiiro XBOM
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Apiiro XBOM
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Apiiro XBOM Description
Apiiro XBOM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that creates an extended software bill of materials (XBOM) by integrating with source control management systems and runtime sources. The platform uses patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to analyze code and extract application components, insights, and risk context. The platform provides continuous visibility into applications, including code modules, APIs, GraphQL operations, Protobuf services, languages, technologies, open source dependencies, licenses, serverless functions, storage buckets, and infrastructure components. It maps component interconnections, risks, and changes over time to identify toxic combinations and coverage gaps. Apiiro XBOM connects code-to-runtime context by enriching inventory with runtime connectors to surface whether risks are deployed, internet-exposed, or behind a WAF. The platform matches runtime APIs, containers, and security alerts to their sources in code and identifies code owners. The inventory includes supply chain elements such as projects, repositories, CI/CD pipelines, pipeline dependencies, artifacts, secrets, and contributors. It also tracks data and controls including authorization, authentication, encryption, session management, key management, and sensitive data. The platform provides risk prioritization based on likelihood and impact, analyzes developer behavior to identify security champions and anomalous activity, and detects material code changes for regulatory compliance. It includes an Explorer feature for querying application and supply chain components, a coverage map to expose security testing gaps, and material change detection for triggering security reviews.
Apiiro XBOM FAQ
Common questions about Apiiro XBOM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Apiiro XBOM is ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment developed by Apiiro. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership