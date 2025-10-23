Plexicus ASPM Logo

Plexicus ASPM

ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs

Application Security
Plexicus ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility and automated remediation across multiple application security domains. The platform performs static code analysis to identify vulnerabilities in source code before production deployment. It includes secrets detection capabilities to identify exposed credentials across repositories and git history. The platform offers Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency scanning, monitoring third-party packages for vulnerabilities and license compliance issues. Infrastructure-as-Code security validates Terraform, Kubernetes, and CloudFormation configurations for security misconfigurations and compliance violations. An API vulnerability scanner discovers and analyzes API endpoints for common attack vectors. The platform features an AI-powered remediation component called Codex Remedium Agent that generates code fixes, unit tests, and documentation for identified vulnerabilities. The system integrates with version control systems and CI/CD pipelines to enable automated scanning during the development lifecycle. Plexicus ASPM consolidates findings from multiple security testing methods into a unified platform, providing prioritization and context for remediation efforts. The platform aims to reduce false positives and alert fatigue while accelerating vulnerability remediation timelines.

