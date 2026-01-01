Veracode Risk Manager
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
Veracode Risk Manager
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
Veracode Risk Manager Description
Veracode Risk Manager is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that aggregates security findings from multiple sources into a unified dashboard. The platform normalizes, deduplicates, and categorizes findings from various security tools to provide centralized visibility. The system performs automated investigation and prioritization of security issues by applying contextual analysis across cloud security tools and environments. It correlates issues based on asset and environment context to calculate urgency levels and risk scores. The platform includes root cause analysis capabilities that track security issues back to their origin and owner. It provides remediation guidance through a feature called Best Next Actions, which offers step-by-step instructions for addressing security issues. Veracode Risk Manager supports over 50 integrations with existing security and development tools. The platform includes two-way synchronization with ticketing systems, allowing users to create and track remediation tickets directly from the interface. The deployment process is agentless and designed for quick setup. The platform offers customizable dashboards that allow users to visualize application security data, risk reduction metrics, and issue prioritization based on individual user needs. Additional capabilities include an application security heatmap for identifying high-risk applications, repository integrations for scanning files and logs, and a universal connector for gathering findings from various sources. The platform supports container and SAST findings analysis.
Veracode Risk Manager FAQ
Common questions about Veracode Risk Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Veracode Risk Manager is ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions developed by Veracode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership