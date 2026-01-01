Veracode Risk Manager Logo

Veracode Risk Manager

ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Veracode Risk Manager Description

Veracode Risk Manager is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that aggregates security findings from multiple sources into a unified dashboard. The platform normalizes, deduplicates, and categorizes findings from various security tools to provide centralized visibility. The system performs automated investigation and prioritization of security issues by applying contextual analysis across cloud security tools and environments. It correlates issues based on asset and environment context to calculate urgency levels and risk scores. The platform includes root cause analysis capabilities that track security issues back to their origin and owner. It provides remediation guidance through a feature called Best Next Actions, which offers step-by-step instructions for addressing security issues. Veracode Risk Manager supports over 50 integrations with existing security and development tools. The platform includes two-way synchronization with ticketing systems, allowing users to create and track remediation tickets directly from the interface. The deployment process is agentless and designed for quick setup. The platform offers customizable dashboards that allow users to visualize application security data, risk reduction metrics, and issue prioritization based on individual user needs. Additional capabilities include an application security heatmap for identifying high-risk applications, repository integrations for scanning files and logs, and a universal connector for gathering findings from various sources. The platform supports container and SAST findings analysis.

Veracode Risk Manager FAQ

Common questions about Veracode Risk Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veracode Risk Manager is ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions developed by Veracode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →