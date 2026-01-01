Veracode Risk Manager Description

Veracode Risk Manager is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that aggregates security findings from multiple sources into a unified dashboard. The platform normalizes, deduplicates, and categorizes findings from various security tools to provide centralized visibility. The system performs automated investigation and prioritization of security issues by applying contextual analysis across cloud security tools and environments. It correlates issues based on asset and environment context to calculate urgency levels and risk scores. The platform includes root cause analysis capabilities that track security issues back to their origin and owner. It provides remediation guidance through a feature called Best Next Actions, which offers step-by-step instructions for addressing security issues. Veracode Risk Manager supports over 50 integrations with existing security and development tools. The platform includes two-way synchronization with ticketing systems, allowing users to create and track remediation tickets directly from the interface. The deployment process is agentless and designed for quick setup. The platform offers customizable dashboards that allow users to visualize application security data, risk reduction metrics, and issue prioritization based on individual user needs. Additional capabilities include an application security heatmap for identifying high-risk applications, repository integrations for scanning files and logs, and a universal connector for gathering findings from various sources. The platform supports container and SAST findings analysis.