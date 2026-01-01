Miggo Security Observability Logo

Miggo Security Observability

Runtime app security observability platform with attack path detection

Application Security
Commercial
Miggo Security Observability Description

Miggo Security Observability is an application security platform that provides runtime visibility into application ecosystems to identify active attack paths and vulnerabilities. The platform continuously discovers and maps first-party and third-party services, data sources, cloud resources, API endpoints, and domains to maintain an auto-updated application inventory. The solution uses an Application Graph to visualize data connections, vulnerabilities, configuration changes, and behavioral anomalies at runtime. It provides real-time context that does not rely on logs, enabling security teams to detect threats early and reduce incident response times. Miggo identifies exploitable components, tracks sensitive data like PII and PCI information, and highlights unauthenticated access points. The platform includes vulnerability management capabilities that filter findings from all discovered vulnerabilities to those that are loaded and fixable, with severity-based prioritization and remediation tracking. The dashboard consolidates security data across multiple applications, providing centralized visibility for application security teams. The platform operates at runtime to detect threats that may bypass traditional security tools like WAFs by exploiting runtime blind spots and unpatched vulnerabilities.

Miggo Security Observability is Runtime app security observability platform with attack path detection developed by Miggo. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Asset Discovery.

