Veracode Application Risk Management Platform
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform Description
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is an application security solution designed to address security risks in AI-generated code and traditional software development. The platform provides multiple security testing capabilities integrated into the software development lifecycle. The platform includes static analysis functionality that detects vulnerabilities in code across over 100 languages and frameworks, with real-time feedback integrated into IDEs. It offers software composition analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities in open-source components and AI-driven codebases, along with a Package Firewall that blocks malicious packages from entering the software supply chain. The platform features AI-powered automated remediation through Veracode Fix, which provides code fixes for vulnerabilities with expert-reviewed solutions. It includes license compliance checking for open-source components and policy enforcement capabilities for security governance across development workflows. Integration points include CI/CD pipelines, Git repositories, and developer tools. The platform provides centralized visibility into application security posture and risk management capabilities. It is designed to support organizations using AI coding assistants and tools in their development processes while maintaining security standards throughout the SDLC.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code developed by Veracode.
