Veracode Application Risk Management Platform Logo

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform

Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform Description

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is an application security solution designed to address security risks in AI-generated code and traditional software development. The platform provides multiple security testing capabilities integrated into the software development lifecycle. The platform includes static analysis functionality that detects vulnerabilities in code across over 100 languages and frameworks, with real-time feedback integrated into IDEs. It offers software composition analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities in open-source components and AI-driven codebases, along with a Package Firewall that blocks malicious packages from entering the software supply chain. The platform features AI-powered automated remediation through Veracode Fix, which provides code fixes for vulnerabilities with expert-reviewed solutions. It includes license compliance checking for open-source components and policy enforcement capabilities for security governance across development workflows. Integration points include CI/CD pipelines, Git repositories, and developer tools. The platform provides centralized visibility into application security posture and risk management capabilities. It is designed to support organizations using AI coding assistants and tools in their development processes while maintaining security standards throughout the SDLC.

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Veracode Application Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code developed by Veracode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Application Security Training.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →