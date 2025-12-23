Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management Logo

Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management Description

Tromzo is an Application Security Posture Management platform that centralizes security findings from multiple scanning tools including SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, and CNAPP into a unified security data lake. The platform was acquired by Checkmarx to enhance AI-powered application security capabilities. The platform uses AI agents to automate vulnerability validation, triage, and prioritization by analyzing code context and reachability to determine true risk impact and eliminate false positives. It correlates security findings across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud environments. Tromzo provides risk-based vulnerability management through its Intelligence Graph, which enables contextual prioritization and automated workflows. The platform includes software asset inventory, ownership tracking, and business context to support vulnerability remediation efforts. The solution addresses Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) use cases by providing code-to-cloud visibility and correlating findings for prioritization. It supports software supply chain security through visibility of internal and external code, hardening of CI/CD pipelines, and securing the operating environment. Tromzo offers compliance-ready dashboards and reporting capabilities that track the security posture of business applications and measure risk reduction over time. The platform integrates with version control systems, CI/CD tools, cloud platforms, ticketing systems, and communication tools to enable security guardrails and automated workflows throughout the SDLC.

